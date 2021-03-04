The Freedom, Heritage and Liberty cross-country teams were all victorious last week.
Freedom
The Freedom High School boys’ cross-country team knocked off Antioch 24-31. Only the boys’ varsity race featured enough runners for a team score.
Freedom junior Wyatt Erickson (17:07.80) crossed first, followed by Antioch senior Sid Valdez (18:31.10). Freedom sophomore Maddox Vieira (18:37.90), Antioch sophomore Braulio Perez (19:00.70) and Freedom freshman Sebastian Iniguez (19:14.70) rounded out the top five.
In the girls’ varsity race, Antioch sophomore Rylee Preble (22:41.60) finished first, followed by Freedom senior Marisol Becerra (23:14.70), Freedom senior Talia Brown (23:17.20), Antioch junior Annalysia Gomez (23:23.10) and Freedom senior Samantha Rogers (24:20.70).
Freedom is slated to host Heritage on March 3, while Antioch hosts Pittsburg.
For complete results of the Antioch and Freedom dual, visit https://bit.ly/2MEZZnC.
Heritage
The Heritage varsity boys’ squad ran away from Deer Valley 22-39.
Three of the top five finishers were from Heritage, with senior Joesiah Kriston (16:55.6) crossing first, junior James Woolery (17:28.4) finishing third and sophomore Jordan Maldonado (18:00.9) fifth.
Deer Valley senior Hunter Phillips (17:01.7) finished second and junior Daniel Gober (17:59.4) fourth.
In the varsity girls’ race, the Patriots won 16-39.
The top four finishers were from the Brentwood school, with senior Renny Buchanan (21:50.0), junior Genesis Hernandez (22:27.5), sophomore Chloe Beck (23:56.7) and junior Chloe Zimmerman (24:22.3) finishing one through four.
Deer Valley senior Ashley Hernandez (25:21.2) crossed fifth as the first Wolverine to finish.
Heritage is slated to travel to Freedom on March 3.
For complete results of the Heritage-Deer Valley dual, visit https://bit.ly/2MG2p5h.
Liberty
The Liberty varsity boys’ and girls’ teams both defeated Pittsburg by virtue of the Pirates not having enough runners to tabulate a score. The top three finishers in the boys’ race were from Liberty.
Liberty senior Keene Sample (15:24.7), sophomore Dylan Baptista (16:29.4) and junior Dylan Leypon (17:14.0) crossed one-two-three, with junior Colby DaoJensen (18:08.5) ending in fifth.
Pittsburg senior Abel Avalos (17:23.3) was the top Pirate finisher, ending his day in fourth.
The Lions girls were equally as impressive as the boys, capturing five of the race’s top six spots.
Liberty junior Kiran McWilliams (19:22.5) won the race, followed by Pittsburg sophomore Gabriella Hernandez (19:54.2) and Liberty sophomore Karyss Mendes (20:02.8), senior Sidney Jenks (20:21.6) and sophomore Sabella Zimmerman (20:49.5).
The Lions are slated to travel to Deer Valley on March 3.
For complete results of the Liberty-Pittsburg clash, visit https://bit.ly/2Ojk9nq.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.