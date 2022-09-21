Freedom Falcons logo

After starting the season 0-2, Freedom’s football team entered last Friday’s game against Menlo School needing a win. They got that, defeating the visiting Knights 38-14. 

The game was scoreless after one quarter. Menlo punted on the first play of the second quarter, pinning Freedom back on its own 12. 

That’s when the Falcons took over. One play later, Freedom was in the end zone on an 88-yard touchdown run from senior Dominick Tomlin. The Falcons were back in the end zone on their next drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Myles Hunt to senior Samaje Featherstone for a 13-0 lead at halftime. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription