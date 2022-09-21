After starting the season 0-2, Freedom’s football team entered last Friday’s game against Menlo School needing a win. They got that, defeating the visiting Knights 38-14.
The game was scoreless after one quarter. Menlo punted on the first play of the second quarter, pinning Freedom back on its own 12.
That’s when the Falcons took over. One play later, Freedom was in the end zone on an 88-yard touchdown run from senior Dominick Tomlin. The Falcons were back in the end zone on their next drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Myles Hunt to senior Samaje Featherstone for a 13-0 lead at halftime.
What was the difference between the first and second quarters? “Just the momentum, hearing the crowd and everyone getting pumped,” Tomlin said. “Realizing that this team isn’t good -- or not good enough to stop us -- and they’re not going to keep up with our tempo.”
The third quarter was more of the same. Junior running back Herschel Turner Jr. scored a touchdown on both of Freedom’s first two possessions on runs of 25 and 58 yards. The Knights finally answered to cut the deficit to 25-7 but Turner scored his third touchdown of the game on the final play of the quarter to give the Falcons a 32-7 lead, putting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.
Both teams added a touchdown in the final quarter to round out the scoring. Freedom’s score came on defense when linebacker Luis Aleman-Sapinozo recovered a fumble and ran 50 yards for the touchdown.
While Freedom moved to 1-2 with the win, it was initially supposed to be the fourth game of the season. The Falcons were initially scheduled to play at Grant High School in Sacramento on Friday, Sept. 9, but bad air quality forced that game to be canceled. One week later, the Freedom players saw how much the unintended bye week helped them.
“That gave us an advantage, too,” Turner said.
“It really helped us,” Tomline agreed. “We had a few bad practices and that really hit us. We don’t want to have bad practices, especially during game week. Us missing a week gave us an extra week to want to strive to be better.”
While the Falcons were pleased with the lopsided victory, they also saw some areas to improve upon with the Bay Valley Athletic League season fast approaching.
One area of improvement is special teams, specifically extra points, coaches said. Freedom scored six touchdowns on the day but missed out on five points with four failed conversions.
“On the PATs, we’re going to add more practice time,” coach Zach Sims said. “Those are just the kind of things that happen in the excitement of the game.”
“I wasn’t really satisfied with the win, and everyone was asking me, ‘What’s wrong?’” Turner said. “That team shouldn’t have been that close with us. We could have done better. We’re going to go to practice and fix up those things.”
Freedom will next be in action on Friday, Sept. 23 against Chula Vista High School from Southern California. That will also be the homecoming night for the Falcons. After that, Freedom will get its BVAL schedule going with a home game against Heritage on Friday, Sept. 30. All remaining games for the Falcons, home and road, have 7 p.m. kickoffs.
