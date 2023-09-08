Freedom High football ‘committed to the process’ despite struggles entering Homecoming versus Vanden

The Freedom High football team has struggled out of the gate.
They’ve once again started the season 0-2, the third time in the last four full seasons that they’ve started the first two weeks of the season with a pair of losses.
However, this start could be the worst in recent history.
The Falcons have lost their first two games of the season by a total of 99 points, getting outscored 115-14, scoring their first two touchdowns of the season in last week’s 63-14 loss against El Cerrito.
The -99 point differential is the most in a two-game span since the Falcons lost back-to-back games by a combined 61 points in Weeks 2 and 3 in 2021 against San Leandro and California High, respectively.
In the Falcons’ defense, three of their first five opponents are all against CIF State playoff teams, including Friday night’s matchup against Vanden, who lost to Bellarmine College Prep in the CIF Division 3-A Regional Finals last year.
Even with the slow start, head coach Zach Sims says that the young Falcons are “committed to the process."
“Knowing that we have a young team, knowing that we only have a couple of players with varsity experience, I told them going into the season and during the preseason that we expect to make mistakes because we’re young,” Sims said. “Our expectation is that when we make the mistakes, we learn from them and we’re better than next time.”
Besides the struggles defensively, as shown by the point differential, a lot of the mistakes have come off of the arm of quarterback Myles Hunt who has just two touchdown passes (one each to wide receivers Jamier Peters and Travis May last week) and six interceptions in the first two games.
There’s also been a lot placed on the junior’s shoulders early on. In his first two starts of the season, Hunt has already totaled 80 pass attempts, completing just 33 of them (41 percent completion rate) for 286 yards. His 80 attempts are about 80 percent of his pass attempts in nine games last year.
And Hunt has no run game to lean on. According to MaxPreps, the Falcons have just four carries on the season for -22 yards.
Even as the offense grows through the rough patch, Sims says that the Falcons are not only sticking to their complex offensive philosophy, but that what he’s seen out of the Falcons is “more promising rather than it is frustrating."
“We’re showing flashes,” he said. “Even though we’re inconsistent right now, we’re taking the flashes and we’re learning from the more frustrating pieces.
“We have a very good process (of development), so we really believe in our process. We think it’s more just being consistent at what we do, making sure we got our fundamentals ironed down. It’s really things just like with more experience and more reps that our kids are going to figure out.”
Freedom takes on a Vanden Vikings team Friday night that has lost two in a row by a combined 10 points. Vikings junior quarterback Kalani Mcleod has thrown for 502 yards with just three touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. However, he’s completed 71 percent of his passes (44 for 62) this year.
Defensively, the Vikings got beat through both the pass and the rushing game. In their overtime loss against Campolindo two weeks ago, Vanden gave up 281 yards on the ground, while a week ago they gave up 240 in the air with three passing touchdowns in the 28-24 loss to Vista del Lago.
Numbers aside, Sims likes the matchup against a smaller school like Vanden compared to their last two opponents in Marin Catholic and El Cerrito.
“The good thing about Vanden is that they’re a smaller school section champ, so they’re more our size,” Sims said. “Size is something that we haven’t been matching up with. This team is much more our size upfront, and we usually do pretty well against teams that are our size."
“They’re looking to get back on track, we’re looking to get back on track, and we have to fight the distractions of 16-year-olds during Homecoming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.