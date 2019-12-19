Clayton Williams, a senior at Freedom High School, has been racing for 10 years. Most of that time was spent behind the wheel of a kart.
More recently, though, he’s moved into racing cars.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, Williams had the opportunity to participate in the USAF 25 Hours of Thunderhill — a team racing event at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Willows. He was one of five racers on Team TFB Teen Mazda, which finished fourth in its class (out of 11) and 25th overall (out of 40).
Williams was one of only two teenage participants.
“It felt pretty good to compete with older guys, and being able to run with these older guys with much more experience under the belt,” he said. “It felt good being able to keep up with them.”
Williams noted that, as the event grew closer, reality started setting in that he was actually participating.
While behind the wheel of his car, Williams reached a top speed of 105 miles per hour. Other cars around him were in the 120-130 mph range.
“It’s such a cool event that I’m sure a lot of people around here would like to be a spectator at, or even participate in,” Williams added.
Williams races Spec Miata cars in National Auto Sport Association (NASA) and primarily at Thunderhill and Sonoma Raceway.
Williams got into racing at 7 years old when a friend of his had a kart. It took some convincing, but he eventually talked his father into getting a kart for him.
“I begged my dad for one,” Williams said. “He thought I wanted an ATV, but it was a little go-kart.”
From there, Williams was hooked. That started a love of racing for Williams, one he hopes will continue for years to come.
“In the long run, I’d like to do open-wheel racing,” he said. “But any sort of racing I’d be open to any opportunities.”
