The Freedom High School stunt cheer team beat league-rival Liberty, Amador Valley and Clayton Valley en route to winning the North Coast Section championship on April 30 at Freedom High School.
The second-seed Falcons got by seventh-seed Liberty 14-9; third-seed Amador Valley 12-10; and top-seed Clayton Valley charter 12-11. The only other East County school involved in the one-day, eight-team tournament was Heritage, which defeated fifth-seed California in the opening round before falling to Clayton Valley in the semifinals.
1 of 5
NCS Stunt 1.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garica Jr.
The Freedom High School stunt cheer team beat league-rival Liberty, Amador Valley and Clayton Valley en route to winning the North Coast Section championship on April 30 at Freedom High School.
[Photos] North Coast Section Stunt Cheer Championship
1 of 5
NCS Stunt 1.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garica Jr.
The Freedom High School stunt cheer team beat league-rival Liberty, Amador Valley and Clayton Valley en route to winning the North Coast Section championship on April 30 at Freedom High School.
Angelo Garcia Jr
NCS Stunt 2.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garica Jr.
The Freedom High School stunt cheer team beat league-rival Liberty, Amador Valley and Clayton Valley en route to winning the North Coast Section championship on April 30 at Freedom High School.
Angelo Garcia Jr
NCS STUNT
Photo by Angelo Garica Jr.
The Freedom High School stunt cheer team beat league-rival Liberty, Amador Valley and Clayton Valley en route to winning the North Coast Section championship on April 30 at Freedom High School.
angelo garcia jr
NCS Stunt
Photo by Angelo Garica Jr.
The Freedom High School stunt cheer team beat league-rival Liberty, Amador Valley and Clayton Valley en route to winning the North Coast Section championship on April 30 at Freedom High School.
angelo garcia jr
NCS STUNT
Photo by Angelo Garica Jr.
The Freedom High School stunt cheer team beat league-rival Liberty, Amador Valley and Clayton Valley en route to winning the North Coast Section championship on April 30 at Freedom High School.
Unlike traditional competitive cheer, which includes all aspects of cheerleading – crowd cheers, dance, jumps, tumbling and stunts – stunt cheer emphasizes head-to-head competition.
Each team performs the same material with the same music during a four-quarter game.
The games open with a coin flip, and the winning squad chooses one of six partner stunt routines it would like to perform alongside its opponent. Officials award a point to the team that performs the best routine.
That gives the winning squad a chance to choose the second-quarter performance, which incorporates pyramids and basket tosses. The same rules apply to the third and fourth quarters, which highlight jumps, tumbling and a team routine.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.