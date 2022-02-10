With the regular season now complete and the Bay Valley Athletic League, North Coast Section and California Interscholastic Federation tournaments looming, things have gone well for the Freedom High wrestling team.
The Falcons finished the regular season with a 5-0 record in BVAL meets. Early in the season, Freedom coach Aaron Perez realized his team could be special.
The Falcons got things going with a 4-1 record at their home tournament, the Falcon Duals. Golden Valley, a strong program out of the San Joaquin Section, handed Freedom its only loss there and went on to win the tournament. A week later, the Falcons sent what Perez called “half a lineup” to Castro Valley’s Bay Area 58 tournament. Despite being short-handed, Freedom placed third, with multiple wrestlers reaching the finals.
“I started to realize that at full strength, we would be a contender for another BVAL Championship this season,” Perez said.
That feeling only grew at the Drew Esquivel Duals at Healdsburg High School. Freedom’s varsity team went 5-0 to win, defeating Ukiah in the finals. It seemed like a good tuneup for the league season.
Then, as has so often been the case over the last two years, things changed. The Omicron variant became more prevalent and with that, the schedule changed. Some events were canceled. The BVAL schedule was redone. The Falcons weathered those changes, though, and when things got going again, picked up more or less where they left off.
“Luckily, we were back in time to be at full strength for our new league schedule and able to beat all of the teams in our league for another 5-0 season,” Perez said. “This is the third year we have been able to put together an undefeated BVAL season and it puts our Falcon wrestlers in a great position to bring home another league championship to Freedom. We enter the postseason with a 14-1 record as a dual team.”
“Overall, the regular season turned out a lot better than I had imagined,” he added. “We graduated half a lineup of seniors last season, so I expected much more of a bumpy ride as far as competition was concerned.”
While “one day at a time” is often heard in sports, it’s been particularly common during the COVID-19 pandemic, when events are often canceled at the drop of a hat. That’s been a rallying cry for Freedom. The current Falcons also know that as frustrating as the current changes have been, they’re fortunate. Last year’s seniors, for example, had no postseason and only an abbreviated regular season to finish their high school careers.
Perez also had to find creative ways to help the Falcons find ways to continue to practice.
“Sometimes this meant carrying mats to an outdoor area, or hand fighting and shadow wrestling on the football field to make sure we would be ready on the appointed date of competition,” Perez said. All in all, it came down to focusing on what you can control and making a commitment to improve regardless of the circumstances.”
The Falcons have also had to deal with injuries in recent weeks that have had some of their top wrestlers sidelined for the remainder of the season.
But among the top Freedom grapplers still going are 115 pounder Joey Hannon (24-6 during the season), 147 pounder Joaquin Garibay (22-4 during the season) and 160 pounder Dante Benedetti (20-7 during the season).
The BVAL Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 10 at Liberty High. The NCS Tournament will be on Friday, Feb. 18 at James Logan High School in Union City. The CIF meet will then take place from Thursday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26 in Bakersfield at the Mechanics Bank Arena.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.