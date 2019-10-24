Freedom’s defense stepped up when it counted, mounting an impressive goal-line stand resulting in a forced fumble, with about two minutes left in their 14-9 victory game against Heritage.
This is the first win of the season for the Falcons, who improved to 1-7 overall, and 1-2 in the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL). Heritage dropped to 2-6 (1-2, BVAL).
Heritage started strong on the first drive of the game, thanks in large part to senior running back Alec Brannen who rushed five times for 36 yards, including the game’s first touchdown. Heritage missed the ensuing point-after attempt.
Freedom responded with a scoring drive of their own, marching 68 yards down the field in just over four minutes of game time. Senior quarterback Jake Byrne completed four passes for 32 yards, while junior running back Jordan Lee ran five times for 36 yards. Lee’s 6-yard TD scamper, with 3:57 remaining in the first quarter, tied things up, until the Falcons successfully converted the PAT to take a 7-6 lead.
Heritage’s rushing game was the story of the first half. Brannen ran 14 times for 74 yards, and the Patriots did a good job controlling the game. They went into halftime with a 9-7 lead, after kicking a 26-yard field goal with 3:30 remaining in the half.
In the second half, Freedom’s defense clamped down, holding Brannen to only 22 yards on eight rushes.
“Defensively, they started to load the box with eight or nine guys,” said Heritage head coach Don Sanders. “It’s much harder to run in that situation.”
A 13-yard run by Lee gave Freedom a 14-9 edge with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter. He finished the game with 15 rushes for 70 yards.
The biggest play in the game came with 1:14 remaining in the fourth and final quarter. Heritage’s offense had gained 53 yards on 15 plays, leaving them with a fourth-and-six on the Freedom 12-yard line.
Heritage senior quarterback Trevor Moorman, who ran eight times in the game for a total of 41 yards, rolled to his right on a bootleg. Seeing no open receivers, he tried to run for the first down. Just short of the first down marker, he fumbled, and it was recovered by Freedom.
“They had been playing the inside really well,” Sanders said about his play call for that final offensive play. “Either the receiver was gonna be there, or we thought the way the defense has been playing, we’d have a lane to run and pick up those six yards.”
Freedom’s defense stood strong, giving them the turnover and, ultimately, the win.
“To Trevor’s credit, he made a hell of a play and tried to get the ball out in front of the sticks,” Sanders said. “It bounced out of his hands when he hit the ground, but the kid played tough and smart football.”
Freedom head coach Andrew Cotter had high praise after the game for both the opposing coaches and his defense’s performance.
“They are very well coached,” Cotter said of the Patriots. “They do a great job over there. Even with us focusing on the run, they still ran the ball. It was a good stand by us and, really, it could have gone either way.”
Cotter noted that notching their first win of the season was significant for Freedom.
“I’m just proud of our guys,” he said, “We’ve been through a lot this year. They kept fighting and never giving up.”
In particular, the late-game goal-line stand stood out for Cotter.
“I’m just real proud of our defense,” he said. “That defensive stand on the goal line will go down for a while for Freedom football, and we’re proud of them.”
