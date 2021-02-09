Freedom senior slotback and cornerback Deniro Killian Jr (number 7) recently announced he’s committing to Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.
Killian hauled in 35 catches for 549 yards and two touchdowns in one varsity season for the Falcons, according to Maxpreps.com.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with an opportunity to play the game I love at the next level,” Killian said in a message posted on Twitter. “Second, I would like to thank my family for pushing me all my life to be the best version of myself and believing in my dreams. I love you guys. I would also like to thank others who played a great role in my life, making me a better person and athlete.”
