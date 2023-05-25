After clawing their way through a pair of one-run wins in the first round and the quarterfinals of the NCS softball tournament, Freedom’s softball team found themselves in familiar territory once again in San Ramon. Not only were they in their first semifinal since 2018, they found themselves in a one-run game, this time on the losing side.
Despite managing ways to rally throughout moments of Wednesday, the Falcons' journey for their first trip to the North Coast Section finals fell just short. San Ramon pitcher Paige McLeod retired the final six straight Falcon batters as the Wolves hung on to defeat Freedom 4-3.
“We came back in lots of games this year,” Freedom head coach Hannah Williams said. “We’d been resilient and kept fighting our way through and we just came up a little short today.”
The fourth-seed Freedom defeated both Monte Vista and Clayton Valley Charter by a run each, scoring both go-ahead runs in the sixth inning in each respective game in the first two rounds of the NCS playoffs.
Even in Wednesday’s loss, Freedom found that same magic.
Down two runs in the fifth inning, the Falcons tied the game after an RBI double by junior Maya Soto followed by an RBI infield single by Madison Evers-Lyles with two outs. They nearly scored three runs in the inning total, which would’ve put them up 4-3 in the fifth. However, freshman Yasmeen Sanchez was thrown out at home trying to score what would’ve been the second run on Soto’s double. Soto scored from second on the infield single by Evers-Lyles.
The two-run rally followed the third and fourth innings during which San Ramon Valley got a pair of solo home runs from sophomore Sophia Jin in the third and from McLeod in the fourth.
“We fight like no other,” Soto said. “This team’s chemistry has never been like this throughout the years I’ve been here. We want to play for each other.”
Soto pitched a strong game in the semifinal despite taking the loss. She allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks in the complete-game performance.
She nearly matched McLeod’s performance on the mound – three runs, one earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk – with the two home runs as her biggest blemishes. Soto also did everything she could defensively, including diving to catch a pop-up close to the third base line in the first inning.
There is one ball she wishes she could have back: a liner up the middle from McLeod in the bottom of the fifth inning that went off her foot and trickled its way through the middle into center field, allowing the go-ahead run to score.
“The more I think about it, I should have got that,” Soto said, explaining how her experience playing third base for her travel team has her ready for anything quick that comes her way. “Knowing that it just went right there like a step away from me, I could’ve got it.”
Freedom’s loss on Wednesday is the program’s third consecutive loss in the semifinals as the program still looks for their first trip back to the NCS finals since winning it all in 2016. With a team that will be dominated by seniors next year, the Falcons know that the window is closing quick, but also that a loss like Wednesday’s could be good experience for the near future.
“(Wednesday's loss) makes me want to work harder with my pitching and pursue it a little bit more,” Soto said. “Knowing I have that team behind me that can get there and make those plays, it makes me want to do a lot.”
“I think next year we’ve definitely got a fighting chance,” Williams said. “Our girls will be one more year experienced. Look out for us next year.”
