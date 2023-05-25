After clawing their way through a pair of one-run wins in the first round and the quarterfinals of the NCS softball tournament, Freedom’s softball team found themselves in familiar territory once again in San Ramon. Not only were they in their first semifinal since 2018, they found themselves in a one-run game, this time on the losing side.

Despite managing ways to rally throughout moments of Wednesday, the Falcons' journey for their first trip to the North Coast Section finals fell just short. San Ramon pitcher Paige McLeod retired the final six straight Falcon batters as the Wolves hung on to defeat Freedom 4-3.

“We came back in lots of games this year,” Freedom head coach Hannah Williams said. “We’d been resilient and kept fighting our way through and we just came up a little short today.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription