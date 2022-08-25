Freedom star will play on grand stage at elite event

Photo courtesy of Keys family

California 2023 1B/OF Trent Keys launched several impressive homers at a National Combine.

During the 2022 Major League Baseball draft, 18 of the players selected participated in the New Balance Future Stars Series Main Event in 2021. It features the best high school seniors in the country, with scouts from Major League teams and different colleges watching. When the 2022 Main Event takes place, one of the players on the field will be Freedom High first baseman Trent Keys. 

On Friday, Sept. 23, one game will be held at Dunkin Donuts Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The following day, Keys and his fellow future stars will shift to one of baseball’s most cherished venues for two games at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox and the oldest Major League stadium.

“They don’t choose anybody -- you have to be at the top performer level,” Keys’ mother, Cheri said. “The purpose is for as much exposure as possible from colleges and scouts. That’s basically what this event is. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a baseball player.”

