Freedom star will play on grand stage at elite event

During the 2022 Major League Baseball draft, 18 of the players selected participated in the New Balance Future Stars Series Main Event in 2021. It features the best high school seniors in the country, with scouts from Major League teams and different colleges watching. When the 2022 Main Event takes place, one of the players on the field will be Freedom High first baseman Trent Keys.
On Friday, Sept. 23, one game will be held at Dunkin Donuts Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The following day, Keys and his fellow future stars will shift to one of baseball’s most cherished venues for two games at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox and the oldest Major League stadium.
“They don’t choose anybody -- you have to be at the top performer level,” Keys’ mother, Cheri said. “The purpose is for as much exposure as possible from colleges and scouts. That’s basically what this event is. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a baseball player.”
Keys earned his spot in the game through a series of invitational camps and tournaments, which gradually become smaller in numbers. The most recent event was in Louisiana. Keys’ performance there earned him his spot in the Main Event.
Besides baseball, the event’s biggest feature is the charity fundraiser behind it. While there is no fee for players to participate, they are asked to raise money for the Jimmy Fund, which has been the official charity of the Red Sox since 1953. The program was founded in 1948 for Einar Gustafson, a then 12-year-old who was battling cancer. The name “Jimmy” was adopted to protect his identity, which was not made public for another 50 years.
For Keys, the Jimmy Fund is perfect. Cancer is a disease that he has experience with through his own family. His grandmother has fought cancer on three separate occasions while his grandfather is currently fighting the disease.
“It’s the best foundation to raise money for,” Keys said. “Living in a family that’s dealt with different kinds of cancer, it’s an important fundraiser to me.”
Keys and his family have lived in Oakley since 2006. Until he was 13, he played East County Little League and then transitioned to travel ball. He’s also played high school baseball during all three of his years at Freedom. In his junior year last spring, Keys hit .314 with a team-leading seven home runs. He also added seven stolen bases for the Falcons, as well.
Getting to play in the Main Event is a long-held wish of Keys, who intends on playing baseball after he graduates from high school next June.
“Attending the Main Event has been a yearly dream of mine since I’ve been introduced to the Future Stars Series,” Keys said on his fundraiser page. “I find this event important because I know this is a step in the right direction and will play a major role in my goals to have an opportunity to play at the next level.”
