Freedom survives Heritage rally, win in extras

BRENTWOOD – Freedom High School senior Shawn McBroom has been a part of some tight games against Heritage before, and that experience paid off Tuesday in the league opener in Freedom’s 13-12 win over the Patriots in eight innings.
“We’re just a fighting team,” McBroom said. “These past few years we’ve been just great at battling late. Every time we played them in the playoffs, it’s exactly like this, it’s a great environment.”
McBroom’s leadoff double to deep left center in the top of the eighth inning set him up to score the go-ahead run off of Trent Key’s sacrifice fly just two batters later. He later admitted that he was hoping for the go-ahead home run instead of the loud double.
“All I know is I need to hit the weights a little,” McBroom said.
Along with scoring the go-ahead run, McBroom took over the mound in the bottom half of the inning and shut down Heritage in order to earn the save. Overall, McBroom had himself a game, going 2-for-5 at the plate with three RBI and three runs scored.
The Falcons jumped to an early 6-1 lead after four innings, taking advantage of Heritage’s six errors on the day, a season-worst for the team. Freedom knocked out Heritage senior starter Zane Baltz after he faced just nine batters in over an inning of work on the mound. Heritage’s pitching staff suffered the most from the errors as only five of the 13 total runs allowed were earned.
Despite Heritage’s strong comeback from down 6-1 to go ahead 9-6 after the fifth, Freedom found a way to respond in the sixth inning.
Heritage sophomore JJ Kinnairds struggled on the mound in the sixth, walking the leadoff batter and eventually loading the bases on another walk and a bunt single.
Even after senior Landon Marchetti took over for Kinnaird with the bases loaded and no outs, Freedom kept applying the pressure at the plate. McBroom’s sacrifice fly to right field put Freedom within one, and a two-RBI single by Jalen Barajas gave Freedom the 10-9 go-ahead lead. Gabe Ribero added another two-RBI double with two out to give Freedom the 12-9 advantage.
“We dropped a couple of balls in the outfield and that kind of hurt us,” Heritage head coach Kevin Brannan said. “If we made a catch here, a throw there, we’d probably get out of (Freedom’s six-run, sixth inning).”
Heritage fought back again in the sixth, scoring three more to tie, this time taking advantage of a pair of fielding errors by the Falcons, but couldn’t pull back one in extras.
“It’s high school baseball, anything can happen,” Freedom head coach Ken Evanson said. “We made some mistakes, they made some mistakes, but we competed and ended up on top today. It could have gone either way.”
Freedom’s win ends the Patriots six-game win streak entering the league opener while winning back-to-back games for the first time since early March.
Both teams will finish this two-game series on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Heritage High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.