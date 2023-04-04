Freedom survives Heritage rally, win in extras

BRENTWOOD – Freedom High School senior Shawn McBroom has been a part of some tight games against Heritage before, and that experience paid off Tuesday in the league opener in Freedom’s 13-12 win over the Patriots in eight innings.

“We’re just a fighting team,” McBroom said. “These past few years we’ve been just great at battling late. Every time we played them in the playoffs, it’s exactly like this, it’s a great environment.”

McBroom’s leadoff double to deep left center in the top of the eighth inning set him up to score the go-ahead run off of Trent Key’s sacrifice fly just two batters later. He later admitted that he was hoping for the go-ahead home run instead of the loud double.

