The Freedom girls’ tennis team is hoping to use its quick season to make rapid improvements on the court.
The 12-member varsity squad features nine returning players and three newcomers, all quickly getting up to speed with only seven regular-season matches remaining in a quick 10-match season.
“I want to get them out on the court, get some of our beginners or girls who were beginners last year working on foundations of forehand and backhand mostly, and make sure some of our higher varsity players have competitive matches and get better from the beginning of the season to the end of the season,” said second-year head coach Monique Paris.
Freshman Madi Suzuki and a band of returners — Alyssa Namanny, Mariann Ebeid, Deanne Andrada, Alani Brooks and Nicolette Banuelos — figure to be the team’s top six singles players.
Returners Sierra Ganz, Roselyn Padilla, Meera Kumari and Owen Agustin will join newcomers Ava Baron and April Reynoso, rounding out the doubles squads.
With no preseason as a warm-up for pivotal league play, some Falcons, including top singles player Suzuki, hinted that they aren’t fully sure what lies ahead this season.
“It’s my first year on the team, so my goal right now is just to work hard,” said Suzuki. “I am just happy to be on the team.”
Going forward, it appears that Freedom as a team will be chasing Heritage for a league title in 2021. The Patriots have won eight straight league crowns.
But the challenge ahead doesn’t phase the poised Falcons.
Namanny, the team’s no. 2 singles player, said she’s just excited to be back on the Freedom court, and Paris added that she’s hoping her team uses the season as a jumping-off point for a bright future.
“Hopefully they hit in the off-season through summer, and we are able to have a really fun and competitive season in the fall,” Paris said.
The Falcons fell to Liberty Tuesday afternoon.
To view Freedom’s upcoming schedule, visit https://bit.ly/30aDgTC.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.