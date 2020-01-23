Last year, Freedom High School’s wrestling team was led by Dalia Garibay, the school’s first state champion. After her departure, the team is maintaining its success under third-year coach Aaron Perez, with a 6-1 team record and a host of impressive individual performances.
“As individuals, we’ve always had a real strong program,” Perez noted. “The difference this year is that the team is coming together a lot more.”
Perez credits his wrestlers and coaching staff with the growth they’ve seen this year.
The Falcons’ lineup features only one senior, so the majority of the team will return next year. Perez says the team is primarily freshmen and sophomores, many of whom didn’t wrestle before joining the team.
“They put the work in, make sure they’re wrestling in the offseason and they’re starting to make some pretty big gains,” he said. “We’re really just seeing a lot of positive growth from a lot of our young wrestlers, and they’re really starting to come together as a program now.”
The team’s inexperience is both a challenge and a blessing for Perez, who can work from a clean slate with most of his wrestlers.
“The hard part is that I have to remember to be patient with them,” said Perez. “They’re all relatively new to the sport, and there’s a lot of nuance to it, whether it’s being responsible about your weight, managing a lead in a match or even just making sure you’re going to class, being attentive and getting good grades.”
Perez, 26, coached for two years at Antioch High before coming to Freedom. He’s optimistic for this year’s team, but doesn’t want them to lose focus.
“Knowing how young our team is, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” he said. “We want to take things one match at a time, make sure we’re getting better every day. The postseason is always one of the biggest goals during wrestling season. We want to peak at the correct time, bring home some medals at NCS and also get some state qualifiers out of our group.”
Junior Heavyweight Caleb Hunter has been one of the brightest stars for the Falcons. Perez said he’s one of the top 25 in the state in the heavyweight class, and recent rankings from www.CalGrappler.com have him at second in the North Coast Section rankings.
“The last two tournaments we went to, he had to have wrestled eight of the guys in the top 30,” Perez pointed out. “He’s been hanging with each and every one of them. It’s just a matter of closing the distance when it counts.”
Between the wrestlers and the coaching staff, Perez says Freedom is positioned for success.
“These kids are in there working hard each day and trying to get better,” he said. “We’ve got a great staff here at Freedom. They do a great job of managing them and taking care of them, making sure all those bases are covered.”
For more information and photos, visit the Freedom High Wrestling Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FalconsFHS, or find them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/freedomhighwrestling.
