Gabriela Gonzalez

GONZALEZ

Bob Jones University Bruins women’s soccer player Gabriela Gonzalez of Antioch has been named the South Region Player of the Year for Division I by the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA). This award is voted on by coaches, and is the first time the midfielder has earned the recognition.

In addition to earning the Region Player of the Year honor, Gonzalez was also named to the All-Region First Team.

“Gaby has flourished into a leader, and is always trying to help and encourage our younger players and I can’t think of a more deserving player for this award,” said Head Coach Chris Carmichael stated in a press release. “I would like to thank the other coaches and NCCAA for recognizing Gaby for this prestigious and well-earned award, as she has continued to grow as a player and has become one of our most potent players on our team. She continues to push players to be their best in training and games, and we are truly blessed to have her on our soccer program.”

