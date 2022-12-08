Bob Jones University Bruins women’s soccer player Gabriela Gonzalez of Antioch has been named the South Region Player of the Year for Division I by the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA). This award is voted on by coaches, and is the first time the midfielder has earned the recognition.
In addition to earning the Region Player of the Year honor, Gonzalez was also named to the All-Region First Team.
“Gaby has flourished into a leader, and is always trying to help and encourage our younger players and I can’t think of a more deserving player for this award,” said Head Coach Chris Carmichael stated in a press release. “I would like to thank the other coaches and NCCAA for recognizing Gaby for this prestigious and well-earned award, as she has continued to grow as a player and has become one of our most potent players on our team. She continues to push players to be their best in training and games, and we are truly blessed to have her on our soccer program.”
Gonzalez has been an offensive threat this year and leads the women’s soccer program with 12 goals. Half of her goals have been braces, including two goals scored in the south region semifinal match against Colombia International University on Nov. 16. Gonzalez has recorded over 1,200 minutes this season through 20 games played.
“Gaby is an extraordinarily gifted player that works incredibly hard on both sides of the ball,” Carmichael said. “She is technically strong and is extremely comfortable in 1-on-1 situations where she flourishes and which is arguably one of the most difficult situations for players. Gaby has an amazing finishing ability and has hit some unbelievable goals since joining our program and can shoot lasers from distance. She is very hard to defend and her mobility makes her a constant challenge for teams that try to mark her up.”
After falling in the NCCAA DI South Region finals to Carolina University, the Bruins were awarded an at-large bid to compete in the national tournament. The women’s soccer team is in Kissimmee, Florida Nov. 28–Dec. 3 competing in the NCCAA DI National Championship tournament as they look to earn their first Division I title.
Bob Jones University is a provisional member of NCAA DIII and an NCCAA member. The Bruins feature 12 varsity programs and over 200 student-athletes. The school provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. It offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business to more than 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries, according to a press release. It is committed to the truth of Scripture.
