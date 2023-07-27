Girls flag football coming to area

The California Interscholastic Federation announced in February that flag football would become a girls’ high school sport starting the 2023-2024 school year, with the popularity of the game and the push to get more female athletes on the field, said Judi Weisenberg of the California Football Academy in a news release.
“We want to get the girls to start looking at the game of football as a sport they too can play. The girls who have played in our co-ed league have developed into such amazing football athletes, excelling in both offense and defense.”
On July 6-8, the federation hosted a free three-day camp where 50 girls participated and were able to play games on the final day of camp. This first girls flag football camp was organized by camp coordinator/CFA League Advisor, James Thomas, Weisenberg said.
