Giving back

The St. Vincent de Paul branch at St. Francis Assisi church in Concord, and the coaches and players on the De La Salle lacrosse teams, provided more than 100 turkeys and 100 volunteer hours to help hungry Concord families on Saturday, Nov. 19. As a result of the Pittsburg-based St. Vincent de Paul’s effort,, these 100 families (more than 400 individuals), had a special Thanksgiving meal for their families. The organization maintains a Brentwood location as well.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription