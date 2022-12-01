Giving back

The St. Vincent de Paul branch at St. Francis Assisi church in Concord, and the coaches and players on the De La Salle lacrosse teams, provided more than 100 turkeys and 100 volunteer hours to help hungry Concord families on Saturday, Nov. 19. As a result of the Pittsburg-based St. Vincent de Paul’s effort,, these 100 families (more than 400 individuals), had a special Thanksgiving meal for their families. The organization maintains a Brentwood location as well.
