The Golden State Grind 16U team began the fall season by winning the River City Travel Ball Labor Day Weekend 16U championship, finishing 6-0 over three days to capture the tournament title in Sacramento.
The Grind was impressive on the diamond all Labor Day weekend. The bats came alive for a blistering 65 runs. The pitching staff was dominant, allowing just 14 runs in six games. The Grind mercy ruled four teams on their way to victory.
“There was never a doubt in my mind that we could win,” said coach Bill Duby. “I’m not just coaching to be coaching. My job is to develop these players and teach them to compete. It’s not about me. It’s about these kids. There is a lot of camaraderie and that’s what makes this group special. It’s what makes it worth it for me as a coach being away from my family. They are loyal to each other and enjoy being around each other . . . They are rooting for their friends to be successful. They celebrate together. They are a group of friends that play together. That is the culture at the Golden State Grind – a culture of compete to win – and it will allow us to be successful.”
