Nearly 40 golfers recently took to the Brentwood Golf Course to compete in a qualifier for the upcoming 39th annual Northern California Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship.
San Francisco eClub member Sam Erickson shot a one-under-par 71 to finish the day on the top of the leaderboard.
Five other golfers also qualified for the next round: Robert Farmer (Del Paso Country Club), Alex Sylvan (San Joaquin Country Club), Sergio Orozco (Wente Vineyards) and Andy Nevin and Joshua Ault (East Bay Club).
“It was nice to showcase the progress we have made at the golf course to a larger audience than Brentwood and East County,” said Brentwood Golf Club CEO Rex Choe.
Qualified members are now eligible to play in the Mid-Amateur Championship in early June at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.
