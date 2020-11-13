Halloween and friendship
Photo courtesy of Impact Soccer Club

The Impact 2010 Green and Black teams recently celebrated their soccer friendship while incorporating the Halloween holiday for a one-of-a-kind photo. “We love seeing examples of the friendships and fun that soccer can bring,” said the organization in a statement. For more information on the Impact Soccer Club, visit www.impactsoccer.org.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags