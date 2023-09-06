Heritage aims for faster starts, starting with road matchup at Whitney

Heritage High football may have a flair for the dramatic comeback. Two weeks ago, they rallied down from 22-7 to defeat Foothill in overtime 28-25, then last week they saw their rally against Granada fall short after they pulled to within a touchdown twice after trailing by as much as 21-0 in the 35-21 loss against the Matadors in the home opener.
However, head coach Dave Fogelstrom is hoping to avoid the slow starts and rallies when the Patriots head to Rocklin on Friday to take on Whitney.
“We as a coaching staff met today for a few hours and we’re going to try to basically give them as simple a start as humanly possible with assignments that everybody should know,” he said after practice Monday.
The Patriots struggled to get anything going offensive Friday night against Granada until midway through the second quarter when quarterback Austin Peters hit receiver JJ Kinnaird for a 58-yard gain to set up an eventual four-yard touchdown by Emanuel Rankins. They followed that up with another touchdown on the following drive, a 25-yard touchdown pass from Peters to Brooks Davis to pull within a score just before halftime. Heritage scored one more on a 76-yard touchdown from Peters to Davis to open the fourth quarter.
The few glimpses into what the Patriots' offense has been capable of are what Fogelstrom and the rest of the coaching staff plan to build upon going into Friday’s matchup at Whitney and through the season.
“We want to learn from our mistakes,” Fogelstrom explained. “But we also point out when they’re successful and say ‘look, this is something you have in you. Now we need to attempt to bring it out of you.’ That’s what we’re doing as coaches. That’s our job to try to bring that out on a consistent basis.”
One player Heritage would like to get more out of, especially Friday night, Fogelstrom said is Peters, a junior quarterback. Through two games, Peters has completed 14 of 40 passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns and one interception on the season. Where he’s struggled stats-wise, he’s made big throws – the clutch fourth-down throw to tight end Charlie Blaise in the overtime win at Foothill, the slant to Kinnaird to set up the first touchdown last Friday against Granada, and both touchdown passes to Davis last Friday night as well.
“Right now, he’s symbolic of everyone on this team,” Fogelstrom said. “Sometimes they’re hot, and sometimes they’re not, so we’re trying to kind of figure it out.”
The Patriots start a tough two-game road trip in Rocklin against a Wildcats team coming off back-to-back losses. Whitney is coming off of a 41-28 loss against Clovis last week, and were shut out by Woodcreek the week prior. Quarterback Logan Sindelar threw for 161 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the loss last week, but went 11 for 15 passing with an extra 17 yards rushing. His 11 completions went to six different receivers.
“I know (Whitney head coach) Zac McNally. I’ve known him for 20 years, and he’s going to have his players ready to go,” Fogelstrom said. “I don’t think they’re going to surprise anybody with anything. Right now, we’re focused on ourselves and doing things right on our end.”
