Heritage aims for faster starts, starting with road matchup at Whitney

Heritage quarterback Austin Peters gets sacked in the first quarter of the Patriots loss against Granada Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Heritage High football may have a flair for the dramatic comeback. Two weeks ago, they rallied down from 22-7 to defeat Foothill in overtime 28-25, then last week they saw their rally against Granada fall short after they pulled to within a touchdown twice after trailing by as much as 21-0 in the 35-21 loss against the Matadors in the home opener. 

However, head coach Dave Fogelstrom is hoping to avoid the slow starts and rallies when the Patriots head to Rocklin on Friday to take on Whitney.

“We as a coaching staff met today for a few hours and we’re going to try to basically give them as simple a start as humanly possible with assignments that everybody should know,” he said after practice Monday.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.