Heritage alum honored for long fight back to mound

Photo courtesy of Garrett Jensen

Heritage graduate Garrett Jensen, seen here pitching for the San Francisco State baseball team, was one of the September recipients of the CalHope Courage Award. Jensen had to relearn several motor functions after a tumor left him partially paralyzed.

Baseball handed Garrett Jensen a knockdown pitch before his college career even began.

Jensen, a Brentwood pitcher on the San Francisco State’s baseball team, was recently honored with the CalHope Courage Award for the month of September. Jensen, a 2019 Heritage High School graduate, was honored for overcoming significant adversity in pursuing his sport. CalHope’s issues the monthly award to honor student-athletes at California colleges and universities “for overcoming the stress, anxiety, and mental trauma associated with personal hardships and adversity.”

Jensen (who received the honor along with female winner, Stanford basketball player Cameron Brink) has overcome a number of obstacles.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription