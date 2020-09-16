The 2018 North Coast Section boys’ basketball championship has been just one of many memorable moments in Heritage High School’s 15 years of existence.
The school recently commemorated the milestone year by remembering its championships and awards.
In all, the school has garnered 117 Bay Valley Athletic League team titles, three North Coast Section team championships, nine North Coast Section runner-up finishes, and 22 North Coast Section Academic team awards.
“As we recognize these accomplishments, we also turn our gaze and our goals to the future,” the school said in a statement. “Time to create a new legacy!”
