Heritage baseball clinches BVAL title in wild ending

Heritage junior Elijah Ward slides home as the game-winning run in Thursday's game against Liberty High School.

BRENTWOOD – After nearly two weeks of having the Bay Valley Athletic League title dangling in front of them, Heritage can finally call it theirs, and take a much-needed breath.

The Patriots once again battled the elements and more of Liberty’s tough pitching in Thursday’s game against the Lions, but some late-game small ball with a little bit of luck with two outs in the seventh helped cap the Patriots’ seventh-inning rally and clinch them the BVAL league championship, 1-0.

“It was good team baseball,” Heritage junior Elijah Ward said. Ward’s lead-off single in the bottom of the seventh set up his eventual game-winning run just a few batters later.

