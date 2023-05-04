Heritage baseball clinches BVAL title in wild ending

BRENTWOOD – After nearly two weeks of having the Bay Valley Athletic League title dangling in front of them, Heritage can finally call it theirs, and take a much-needed breath.
The Patriots once again battled the elements and more of Liberty’s tough pitching in Thursday’s game against the Lions, but some late-game small ball with a little bit of luck with two outs in the seventh helped cap the Patriots’ seventh-inning rally and clinch them the BVAL league championship, 1-0.
“It was good team baseball,” Heritage junior Elijah Ward said. Ward’s lead-off single in the bottom of the seventh set up his eventual game-winning run just a few batters later.
After Ward's single, a sacrifice bunt with two strikes by sophomore JJ Kinnaird moved him to second, which was followed by a groundout to second by freshman catcher Tyler Williams that got Ward to third.
Senior Nicholas Leffel was at the plate for Heritage with two outs when Cole Erhorn’s wild pitch hit the turf and skipped past his catcher Nick Goff, scoring Ward from third as the ball rolled to the backstop.
“That’s how it goes sometimes,” Liberty head coach Andrew Lonsdale said. “We played well. Their guy threw well and our guy threw well. We’ll probably see him again next week in the league tournament.”
Both starting pitchers went the distance on Thursday and came through in clutch situations. Heritage senior Landon Marchetti threw a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits with nine strikeouts. Erhorn, despite taking the loss, allowed just that one run on five hits with four strikeouts.
“I’m just trying to get strikes in there and let my guys do their job,” Marchetti said. “I have a great defense behind me, and I’m just trying to get them the ball.”
“(Marchetti) has matured so much in the big games,” Heritage head coach Kevin Brannan said. “He’s shown what he’s capable of doing.”
Marchetti showed a bit of emotion in the top of the seventh inning, retiring the side in order while also striking out the final two batters of the inning.
“It was just like a feeling of relief,” he said about his scream off the mound. “I was just getting that out.”’
Erhorn got out of his share of jams as well. In the fourth inning, after hitting KC Karbowski to open the inning, he got Gio Martini to fly out to center, then forced Ward to hit into a double play to the shortstop to end the inning. He also retired the side in order in the next inning as the rain started.
While Heritage got a big outing on the mound from Marchetti, the lineup once again struggled to really get anything going at the plate. The top of the lineup for the Patriots went a combined 1-for-9 at the plate with a strikeout, although the heart of the lineup managed to get men on base.
It’s nowhere near the offensive output Heritage had entering the series against Liberty, but it’s a step forward from the two-hit shutout they endured just two days prior.
“It gives us some confidence,” Marchetti said. “It just helps us spray hits together and score runs. We’re a really scrappy team. We implement everything in order to get those runs across the plate, and this is a big confidence booster.”
With the league title now in hand, Heritage will look to get the lineup going as they still have one more non-conference game left on Saturday at Bear Creek. Liberty will take on Pittsburg to see who claims the No. 2 seed for next week's BVAL tournament. The winner of the tournament earns an automatic bid into the North Coast Section playoffs.
With the league title-clincher on Thursday, Heritage not only earned a first-round bye into the BVAL tournament, they are expected to have a home series in the NCS playoffs as a league champion, per Brannan.
Both Brannan and Lonsdale expect their teams to play one another again in the upcoming BVAL tournament.
“With the arms that they have, that’s a quality club right there,” Brannan said.
“We’ll probably see (Marchetti) again next week in the league tournament,” Lonsdale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.