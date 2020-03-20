The Heritage baseball and softball teams both emerged victorious against Vacaville on March 13.
The Patriots’ baseball team (4-0) put up eight runs in the first inning en route to a 14-5 win.
Casey Turturici led the way with a home run and five RBI (runs batted in); Keith Jones went 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBI; Brandon Marion went 4-for-5 with two RBI; and Chaz Myers had a triple and two RBI.
Heritage scored eight runs in the first, one in the second and two each in the fourth and six innings to seal the victory.
The pitching quartet of Chase Goddard, Ryan Troye, Ryan Jackson and Felix Dominguez surrendered a combined five runs on six hits, while striking out six.
Vacaville’s Bradley Taylor had two RBI in the loss, and Brian McClellin, Michael Brown and Brewster Mott added one each.
Vacaville dropped to 2-2-1 in the loss.
Meanwhile, the Heritage softball team pushed its record to 2-0 in a 6-3 win.
The Patriots’ Savanah Whatley had two hits in the game, including a home run, and Kortney Marquez had two RBI.
The Patriots are currently 2-0 this season, which also includes a 12-0 win over San Leandro on March 10.
