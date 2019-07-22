Heritage baseball star
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Heritage High School pitcher and shortstop Ryan Jackson has verbally committed to the University of Nevada-Reno. The rising senior has hit .471 with 82 hits and 45 RBI in three seasons for the Patriots, according to Maxpreps. He’s also gone 4-1 with a 0.70 ERA as a pitcher in 12 appearances on the mound as a varsity player.

