A trio of former Heritage High School basketball stars are beginning to leave their marks at the college level.
Jonathan Ned
The 2018 Heritage graduate, who went on to star for Eastern Florida State College for two seasons, is now taking the floor as a member of the Division 1 University of Georgia squad.
The 6-foot-8 junior is averaging 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds through three games in his first season for the Bulldogs.
His Division 1 college entrance was paved on an impressive two-year junior college stint that saw him average 9.7 points per game for Eastern Florida State on his way to being ranked as the nation’s 15th best junior college recruit by 247Sports.com and the 49th best by jucorecruiting.com.
Prior to college, Ned was a force for the Patriots.
Ned, who garnered back-to-back Bay Valley Athletic League MVP awards his junior and senior seasons, finished his high school career as the second-highest scorer in school history with 1,331 points in leading Heritage to its first North Coast Section basketball title in 2018.
Jordan Sweeney
Sweeney, a 2019 Heritage graduate, is sinking buckets for the Idaho State University squad.
Two games into her sophomore campaign, she’s played 16 total minutes and averaged 1.5 points per game.
Sweeney, an all-Bay Valley Athletic League first team selection her freshman, junior and senior high school seasons, debuted for the Bengals last season, averaging a point and .7 rebounds a game in 26 contests.
Abby Muse
Muse, a 2020 Heritage graduate, is leaving her impression on the floor as a member of the Boise State University basketball team.
In two games, Muse has tallied eight total points, nine rebounds, three blocks and is averaging 19.5 minutes a contest.
She made her college debut on Dec. 4 against the College of Idaho, tallying two points, four rebounds, a block and a steal.
Muse, Heritage’s most recent Female Athlete of the Year, racked up over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career for the Patriots, earning an all-Bay Valley Athletic League honorable mention team selection in 2017, a second team nod in 2018, a first team honor in 2019 and the league MVP award this past season.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.