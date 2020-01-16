[Photos] Heritage vs. Liberty boys basketball 1-14-2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team came out on top 59-51 in a hard-fought match against crosstown-rival Liberty in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
“I am really happy the guys were able to withstand going on the road against our rival and come out here with a victory,” said Heritage head coach Carly Perales.
Patriots senior guard Sebastian Duran exploded for 27 points, including a key fourth-quarter three-pointer followed by six straight free-throws to seal the Heritage win. Fellow guards Lamar Murphy and Isaiah Hinds added 10 each in the victory, helping the Patriots improve to 7-10 and break a six-game losing streak.
But it was far from easy.
Liberty (8-7) used a 17-5 second-quarter run to erase a 10-point first-quarter deficit and take a seven-point halftime lead.
The Lions’ lead grew to 11 late in the third quarter, but the tide turned in the fourth.
Heritage opened the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run, with Duran flipping the scoreboard Heritage’s way with a three-pointer midway through to put the Patriots up one.
He was just heating up.
The senior’s three with 46 seconds left pushed Heritage’s lead to four, and after Liberty missed a three, Duran sank six consecutive free-throws to put the Patriots up 10 and seal the victory.
“We were a little bit tentative in the first half,” Perales said. “They went to the 1-3-1 zone, and we just got more aggressive. We started attacking, penetrating, getting into some gaps, making some extra passes, getting it to the open man, and all those things led to getting to the foul line more, got them into the double bonus and we were able to knock down a lot of free throws.”
Heritage’s win pushed its all-important league record to 1-0, and sent a celebratory mob of Patriots fans to center court as the fourth-quarter buzzer sounded.
“This rivalry is a great rivalry,” Perales said. “The students come out for it, they are pumped and it goes back and forth with runs during the game. Obviously only one side can win, so they are the side that gets to storm the court.”
Heritage returns to the court on Friday to host Freedom at 7 p.m. Liberty looks to bounce back when it hosts Deer Valley at a yet to be determined time.
The Patriots outscored Liberty 26-15 in the second half to run away with the game after leading by five at halftime.
Heritage senior center Abby Muse poured in 19 points (10 in the second half) and her sister, Amanda Muse, added 10 to push the Patriots to 9-3 and 1-0 in league play.
Liberty, however, didn’t go down without a fight.
Senior Kennedy Fountain collected 18 points (all on three-pointers) and junior Rylie Manke added 11 to keep the Lions (6-11, 0-1) within striking distance against the powerful Patriots.
Heritage led by five after the first and second quarters, and pulled away in the third, closing the final four minutes of the period on a 9-0 run to open up a 14-point lead. Abby keyed the charge, scoring six of the team’s 13 third-quarter points.
