Heritage beats heat and Whitney, improves to 3-0

Photo by Eric Kinnaird

Heritage improved their record to 3-0 by beating Whitney 30-13 last Friday, Sept. 9.

A challenge facing football teams throughout California was remaining crisp through the week. The extreme heat limited what teams could do in practice, local coaches said, and, in some cases, prohibited teams from even practicing if the temperature is 105 degrees or higher.

That showed throughout Heritage’s home game against Rocklin’s Whitney high school on Friday, Sept. 9, with mistakes being made throughout the game. But the Patriots scored a touchdown on the game’s first possession and maintained a lead throughout the rest of the game, coming away with a 30-13 victory over the Wildcats and improving their record to 3-0. 

“There were a bunch of turnovers in this game, going both ways,” Heritage coach Dave Fogelstrom said. “It was a sloppy game and super hot outside this week. But you know what? You’ve got to win games like this. We’re 3-0. It’s where we wanted to be after tonight. Now we’ve got to get ready for Vintage next week.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription