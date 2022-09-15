Heritage beats heat and Whitney, improves to 3-0

A challenge facing football teams throughout California was remaining crisp through the week. The extreme heat limited what teams could do in practice, local coaches said, and, in some cases, prohibited teams from even practicing if the temperature is 105 degrees or higher.
That showed throughout Heritage’s home game against Rocklin’s Whitney high school on Friday, Sept. 9, with mistakes being made throughout the game. But the Patriots scored a touchdown on the game’s first possession and maintained a lead throughout the rest of the game, coming away with a 30-13 victory over the Wildcats and improving their record to 3-0.
“There were a bunch of turnovers in this game, going both ways,” Heritage coach Dave Fogelstrom said. “It was a sloppy game and super hot outside this week. But you know what? You’ve got to win games like this. We’re 3-0. It’s where we wanted to be after tonight. Now we’ve got to get ready for Vintage next week.”
One of the key sequences for the Patriots after one of those turnovers. Heritage led 14-7 at halftime and the Patriots appeared poised to add to that lead on their first possession of the third quarter. Senior running back Devon Rivers took a handoff and nearly scored from 15 yards out. Instead, Rivers was not only stopped before the goal line but fumbled, turning the ball back over to Whitney.
With the ball inside of their own 1 yard line, the Wildcats were in a precarious spot. On the first play after the fumble, a bad snap got away from quarterback Trevor Hargis, who was in the shotgun. Hargis did recover the loose ball but stepped out of bounds, giving Heritage a safety and with it, a 16-7 lead. It also gave the Patriots immediate possession of the ball with a chance to add to their lead – which is what happened.
The Patriots started their next possession at midfield and moved inside of the Whitney 10 yard line. But the Wildcat defense kept Rivers bottled up, leaving Heritage with a third-and-goal. The Patriots came out passing and with the defense seemingly focused on Rivers and senior receiver Jeremiah Ruffin, sophomore quarterback Austin Peters found senior tight end Koen Wolfe wide open in the end zone. The touchdown and ensuing PAT gave Heritage a 23-7 lead.
“The linebacker dropped down and the safety was not there,” Peters said of the play. “It was just a nice little touchdown pass to Koen.”
The Wildcats appeared to claw back into the game on the next possession. They scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 23-13 and appeared to get even closer with a successful two-point conversion, which would have made it a one-possession game with more than a quarter left. But that conversion was nullified by one of the offensive lineman getting too far past the line of scrimmage, resulting in an illegal man downfield penalty.
Whitney’s retry from five yards back was unsuccessful. Heritage then went on a 65-yard drive, which culminated on a touchdown run from Rivers, his third score of the game. Officially, it was a five-yard touchdown run, though through a change of direction and avoiding potential tackles, Rivers probably ran closer to 20 yards on the play. That touchdown and PAT gave Heritage a 30-13 lead early in the fourth quarter, effectively ending the game.
Rivers lauded his team for picking him up after his fumble. He also likened it to a mistake made earlier in the game, when a blitz allowed the Wildcats to score against an exposed secondary seconds before halftime.
“My team is great with chemistry,” Rivers said. “I was a little mad at myself, obviously, fumbling on the one-yard line. But my team had my back. The first time they scored, our coach called a blitz. He said that was on him, but ‘as long as you’ve got my back, I’ve got yours.’ That’s our little saying. They definitely had my back on that but they picked us up. It was a great moment.”
Rivers scored three touchdowns on the night. His first came on the game’s first possession, on a 22-yard run. Later in the first quarter, he scored on special teams with a 70-yard punt return.
Prior to school on Friday, Fogelstrom and the team met, with the theme of the meeting being that defeating the Wildcats would take a full team effort for four quarters. When the game was over, Fogelstrom said he felt that the team achieved that.
“That’s a really good team right there,” the coach said of Whitney. “We had all kinds of guys cramping and limping. But nobody took themselves out of the game. We had guys who could barely run on the field in the fourth quarter. But we came out with a W and I’m so proud of them.”
The Patriots will be in action next on Friday, Sept. 16 against Napa’s Vintage High School. That will be Heritage’s homecoming game and is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. The Crushers are 1-2 with their one victory coming against Antioch, a Bay Valley Athletic League rival of the Patriots.
