The biggest question entering Week 4 for the Heritage High Patriots was who was going to start at quarterback for Heritage. The bigger question that was easily overlooked was who would also start at running back.
With starter Emanuel Rankins out for the game with an injury suffered at practice during the week, junior Mekhi Adanandus exploded for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Heritage’s 21-12 win over Vintage Friday night in Napa.
Adanandus’s night includes a 35-yard touchdown run on a third down-and-33 that saw him go up the middle on the left hashmark, then cut right, making two Vintage defenders miss at the 20 before he scored. His first score of the night came off of an eight-yard run shortly before halftime.
Also in his first start, junior Phillip Babbitt continued his consistent play after coming in relief in last week’s loss at Whitney. The junior quarterback went 8-for-13 for 140 yards with a touchdown in his first varsity start. That lone touchdown pass was a key 27-yard touchdown to junior JJ Kinnaird on a post over three defenders to put Heritage up by two scores late in the game.
Heritage’s defense also stepped up, forcing two turnovers in the win, including an interception in the first half by Elijah Ruffin that the Patriots later scored on to go up 14-6 at the half.
After a scoreless first quarter, Vintage’s Jefferey Page ran in the opening touchdown of the game from 15 yards out to put them up 6-0 as Vintage also missed the point-after because of a bad snap.
The win and offensive stability come in perfect time for Heritage as they’ll host 0-4 James Logan in next Friday night’s Homecoming game. The Colts, who were expected to make a strong playoff run this season, have yet to win a game after falling 42-14 to Marin Catholic in Union City Friday night. Logan also lost to Heritage’s BVAL rival Antioch 42-21 two weeks ago in Antioch.
(0) comments
