Heritage bounces back at Vintage as Babbitt, Adanandus shine in first starts

Heritage junior runningback Mekhi Adanandus ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns in Heritage's 21-12 win at Vintage in Napa Friday night.  Photo by Jennifer Rhinebeck.

 JENN RHINEBECK

The biggest question entering Week 4 for the Heritage High Patriots was who was going to start at quarterback for Heritage. The bigger question that was easily overlooked was who would also start at running back. 

With starter Emanuel Rankins out for the game with an injury suffered at practice during the week, junior Mekhi Adanandus exploded for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Heritage’s 21-12 win over Vintage Friday night in Napa.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.