Heritage bounces back at Vintage as Babbitt, Adanandus shine in first starts

The biggest question entering Week 4 for the Patriots was who was going to start at quarterback for Heritage. The biggest question that was easily looked over was who would also start at runningback.
With starter Emanuel Rankins out for the game with an injury suffered at practice during the week, junior Mekhi Adanandus exploded for a career-best 187 yards on a career-high 24 carries and a pair of touchdowns in Heritage’s 21-12 win over Vintage Friday night in Napa.
Prior to Friday night's performance, Adanandus was just six carries into his varsity career, rushing for just 40 yards. His four carries for 29 yards a week ago at Whitney was his then-current career high.
The two touchdowns he scored on the night were the first two of his varsity career and marked the first time he's scored in general for Heritage since scoring against Vintage with the junior varsity a year ago to the date.
Adanandus’s night includes a 35-yard touchdown run on a third down-and-33 that saw him go up the middle on the left hashmark, then cut right, making two Vintage defenders miss at the 20 before scoring. His first score of the night came off of an eight-yard run shortly before halftime.
Also in his first start of his varsity career, Babbitt continued his consistent play after coming in in relief in last week’s loss at Whitney.
The junior went 8-for-13 for 140 yards with a touchdown in his first varsity start. That lone touchdown pass was a key 27-yard toss to junior JJ Kinnaird on a post over three defenders to put Heritage up by two scores late in the game.
Kinnaird continued his strong start to the 2023 season, catching three passes for 76 yards with the touchdown on the night. Senior Montana-commit Brooks Davis had four catches for 62 yards as well.
Heritage’s defense also stepped up on the night, forcing two turnovers in the win, highlighted by a key interception in the first half by Elijah Ruffin that the Patriots later scored on to go up 14-6 at the half.
After a scoreless first quarter, Vintage’s Jefferey Page ran in the opening touchdown of the game from 15-yards out to put them up 6-0 as Vintage also missed the point-after due to a bad snap.
The win comes in perfect time for Heritage as they’ll host the 0-4 James Logan Colts in next Friday night’s Homecoming game.
Logan, who was once predicted by several in the preseason to make a strong playoff run this year, has yet to win a game after falling 42-14 to Marin Catholic in Union City Friday night.
The Colts enter Friday's matchup losing their last three games by a combined 76 points, with one of those losses coming against Heritage’s BVAL rival Antioch 42-21 two weeks ago in Antioch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.