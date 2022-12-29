Heritage boys basketball is 1-2 at Bambauer Classic

The Heritage varsity boys basketball team took home a win on Day 3 of the Bambauer Classic on Dec. 27, beating the Mills High School Vikings 73-44.
“Justin Underwood led five players in double figures with 14 points,” Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith wrote on Twitter following the game. “Jeremiah Ruffin and Daionni Marshall added 12 points each.”
This win comes on the heels of back-to-back losses for the Patriots in the first two days of the tournament. The team trailed St. Ignatius College Preparatory in a 74-30 loss to open the tournament on Dec. 26 and came up short against Montgomery High School the following day, 53-38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.