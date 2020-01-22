The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys’ basketball team rolled over Freedom, defeating the Falcons 72-47 last week.
Heritage junior guard Lamar Murphy buoyed the Patriots (9-10, 3-0 in league play) with 17 points, including 15 in the first half, and fellow junior guard Isaiah Hinds added 12 to go along with 10 from senior forward Mitch Herode.
Heritage led by seven after the first quarter, and went on a 9-0 run over the final three minutes of the second quarter to build what turned out to be an insurmountable 13-point halftime advantage.
“That might have been the most impressive game of the year that we have played all year,” said Heritage head coach Carly Perales. “We are starting tor really understand what we are trying to do, and it’s happening at the right time of year right when we start league.”
The Patriots used a balanced offensive attack and quality defense to keep Freedom off balance all evening.
Ten Patriots scored in the contest, and Heritage held Freedom to around 10 points a quarter, a point of emphasis, Perales said.
1 of 15
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] Freedom vs. Heritage boys basketball 1-17-2020
1 of 15
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Heritage boys' basketball team defeated Freedom 72-47 in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The win improved the Patriots record to 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
“For us, we have been preaching defense the whole year,” Perales said. “We had them on about a 10-point-per-quarter base, and that is always kind of our goal to hold teams in the 40s. If we do that, we know we’ll have a good chance to win.”
Heritage outscored Freedom 15-11 in the third quarter and 28-20 in the fourth to run away with the easy victory, which pushed the Patriots’ winning streak to two to start league play after losing its six previous games.
“We just came off that really bad losing streak, but we were prepared for league,” Murphy said.
Heritage also picked up a 55-31 win over Antioch on Tuesday night.
Freedom was also victorious on Tuesday, rallying to defeat rival Liberty 66-62.
Heritage returns to the court on Jan. 24 at Pittsburg at 7 p.m. Freedom travels to Deer Valley. The tip off time for that contest was not available as of press time.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.