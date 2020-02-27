Coming off a huge upset of Clayton Valley in the opening round of the North Coast Section playoffs, the Heritage boys’ basketball team wanted to keep its momentum rolling against Deer Valley in the quarterfinals.
The Wolverines quickly put the brakes on that idea.
Eleventh-seed Deer Valley jumped out to a 14-point lead midway through the second quarter and never looked back in a 62-40 victory over 14-seed Heritage.
Deer Valley never trailed after falling behind 2-0 and largely held onto momentum, opening up a 22-point halftime lead while holding Heritage to 10 first-half points.
Heritage fell to Deer Valley 60-42 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Boys' Basketball Championships in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The Patriots finished their season 12-16 overall and 5-5 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] Heritage v Deer Valley boys basketball NCS quarterfinal round
Guard Devin Carson led Deer Valley with 14 points.
“You are not going to win many games when you score 10 points in a half,” said Heritage head coach Carly Perales. “It put us behind the eight ball, allowed them to get out and run. They are a very athletic team.”
The Patriots were besieged by early missed shots and turnovers, and the Wolverines pounced, pushing a 6-point first-quarter lead to 22 at halftime and holding a 16-point lead after three — a quarter Heritage actually outscored the Wolverines 20-14.
“When you are down that much, you are fighting uphill the whole way,” Perales said.
Junior guard Isaiah Hinds led the Patriots with 17 points in defeat, and fellow guard Sebastian Duran added 8.
The Patriots end their season 12-16 but are slated to return seven players, including key guards Lamar Murphy and Hinds next season.
Deer Valley’s playoff run ended Tuesday night in a 76-45 loss to second-seed Granada.
Granada will clash with top-seed De La Salle for the North Coast Section Division 1 title. The date and time of that game was not available as of press time.
