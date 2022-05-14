In more ways than one, the 2022 season was a return to normal for Heritage’s boys tennis team. It was the first normal schedule in three years, after COVID-19 wiped out nearly all of the 2020 season and significantly altered the 2021 year.
It was also more of the same from a results standpoint, as the Patriots brought home their eighth consecutive Bay Valley Athletic League title – a streak that the current players emphasized they wanted to continue.
Heritage posted a 10-0 record during the regular season and won the league tournament to clinch a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs. The season did come to an end there, with Amador Valley beating the Patriots 7-0. That loss aside, coach Beth Hill was happy with how the team played and grew throughout the year.
“We have so much to be proud of this season,” she said. “We finished our BVAL season undefeated claiming the eighth straight title. The boys worked hard, stayed focused and earned the league title. It was nice to see the growth in each of our players to the end of the season. This goes for all of our players -- especially our JV players. They have not only improved their tennis skills but also their mental strength when it comes to the game.”
Even with the first-round NCS teams draw playing against the No. 3 seed Amador, “We knew we were the underdog and had nothing to lose,” Hill added. “It was more pressure for them than us, and we could go into this match and just play our best and have fun. We are so proud of all of our team as each of them helped us have the successful season that we did.”
Heritage’s top player on the season was No. 1 singles player, junior Nikhil Siao. He finished the season with an 8-2 record in BVAL matches and even took Amador Valley’s No. 1 singles player to a tiebreak in the first set of the NCS loss.
A pair of underclassmen held down the No. 1 doubles spot, with freshman Blake Vitale and sophomore Michael Simpson going 8-0 in league play. Juniors Vince Cocciolone and Zain Hannan, meanwhile, were 10-0 in the BVAL and played as Heritage No. 2 doubles team.
While having all of those players returning will bode well for the Patriots in 2023, they are losing some key players. Five seniors will graduate. That includes No. 2 singles player, Josh Kim, Simon Santiago, who played No. 4 and No. 5 throughout the season, No. 3 doubles team of Patrick Cruz and Ysaach Habon, and Santiago Carrascal.
“We are sad to lose five seniors this year,” Hill said. “All five have been on the team since they were freshmen.”
Despite that, the cupboard won’t be bare for Heritage. In addition to the returning players, the Patriots will also be bolstered by a junior varsity team that features many players with at least a degree of varsity experience.
While Heritage had a full varsity lineup, many of their BVAL opponents did not. But during those matches, many of their opponents had their varsity players play a second match against the Patriots’ JV players, giving them some vital match experience against potential future league rivals.
“We have a few up-and-coming JV players that have impressed Coach Sylvina [Goff] and I with their eagerness to learn, work hard at practice and be part of the team,” Hill said.
Goff was brought in as a new assistant coach. Hill lauded the team for how well they responded to and learned from the new coach.
While Heritage’s streak of BVAL titles significantly predates any of the current player’s time at the school or in the program, Hill said she felt that the players wanted badly to keep that streak going. That drove the Patriots through the season, helping them do just that.
“We have a great group of players who have worked very hard all season to continue to play their best tennis,” Hill said. “They are all coachable players, which makes our job as coaches a little easier. They were all very motivated to keep the winning streak going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.