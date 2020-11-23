Heritage senior catcher Julia Barnett recently signed her letter of intent to attend California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.
Barnett, a first-team all-league member as a sophomore, has hit a .435 with 40 hits, 25 RBI and nine runs scored in 47 games over two seasons, according to Maxpreps.com.
She’s been committed to Cal Poly since she was a freshman, according to Heritage’s Athletic Department.
Barnett missed out on her junior season after the COVID-19 pandemic halted play early in the year.
If the team is allowed to return to action in the spring, Barnett is slated to play out her senior season with the Patriots.
