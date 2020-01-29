Heritage High School cheerleaders Alexis Gonsalves and Delaney Green were recently chosen to perform in the world-renowned London’s New Year’s Day Parade.
The special honor, given to cheerleaders who have exemplified showmanship, poise, leadership and strong personal values, materializes during summer camp, when National Cheerleaders Association staff nominates cheerleaders to try out for the prestigious All-American team, which affords members the opportunity to perform at world events.
Aside from taking their cheers to the world stage in London, the superstars were recently honored by District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis, who spoke to them about their experience of being an All-American and their participation in the London New Year's Parade. Burgis also offered advice on how to continue being outstanding citizens and being kind and compassionate.
In addition to lasting memories, the pair also received certificates recognizing their representation of Contra Costa County and Heritage High School.
