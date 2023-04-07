BRENTWOOD – A day after the Freedom High baseball team was forced to forfeit Tuesday’s extra innings win over Heritage due to using an ineligible pitcher, the Patriots bounced back and defeated the Falcons 8-4 in the second of the two-game series to complete the sweep.
Senior Anthony Potestio sparked Heritage’s strong day at the plate going 3-for-3 with five RBI including a home run, his first of the season. Senior Riley Pimentel added another RBI double for good measure and sophomore JJ Kinnaird went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of runs scored.
Along with the strong day at the plate, the Patriots also received a strong outing on the mound from the arm of senior Landon Marchetti. The senior southpaw improved to 3-1 on the season, going 5 ⅔ innings on the mound, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. His biggest blemish on the day was allowing six walks.
Senior Zane Baltz, who struggled against Freedom in the first game of the series, came in the game in the seventh inning to earn the save, while striking out a pair of batters.
This time Freedom suffered in the errors department, much like Heritage did in game one of the series Tuesday, committing five errors on the day.
Falcons senior Shawn McBroom, who got the start on the mound for Freedom Thursday, allowed five runs on five hits through six innings, but none were earned because of the errors. Fellow senior Ethan Fox entered the game in the seventh and got knocked around for an inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits, one of which was the home run to Potestio.
Both wins this week extend Heritage’s win streak to eight in a row with their last loss coming back on March 3, a 1-0 loss against Burlingame. They will take on South San Francisco Friday, April 7, in a non-conference matchup.
Freedom looks to put this entire week behind them when they take on Liberty for the first of a two-game series starting on Tuesday, April 11.
