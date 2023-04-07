Heritage High School logo

BRENTWOOD – A day after the Freedom High baseball team was forced to forfeit Tuesday’s extra innings win over Heritage due to using an ineligible pitcher, the Patriots bounced back and defeated the Falcons 8-4 in the second of the two-game series to complete the sweep.

Senior Anthony Potestio sparked Heritage’s strong day at the plate going 3-for-3 with five RBI including a home run, his first of the season. Senior Riley Pimentel added another RBI double for good measure and sophomore JJ Kinnaird went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of runs scored.

Along with the strong day at the plate, the Patriots also received a strong outing on the mound from the arm of senior Landon Marchetti. The senior southpaw improved to 3-1 on the season, going 5 ⅔ innings on the mound, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. His biggest blemish on the day was allowing six walks. 

