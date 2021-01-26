Heritage High School continues to countdown the school’s 15 top athletic moments in its first 15 years.
The standout contests and feats were voted on by a panel of long-time Heritage coaches and administrators.
Just a handful of historic moments released thus far include the boys’ volleyball team downing Irvington to reach North Coast Section (NCS) Division I semifinals in 2019; the boys’ soccer team defeating De La Salle for its first NCS playoff victory; the football team knocking off Pittsburg in the NCS Division I playoffs in 2010; and Aaron Hanible winning a NCS Meet of Champions title in 2017.
For more details on the moments, or to follow along with the countdown, visit https://bit.ly/36dIJfE.
