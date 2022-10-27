Heritage cross country coaches Robert Miller and Mitchell Preciado took a girls and boys varsity team to Orange County over the weekend to compete in the 74th annual Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational in Walnut. This was a two-day event where nearly 14,000 high school runners competed on the legendary 2.93-mile Mt. SAC course. Kylie Wisely, Valeria Espinoza and Samantha Buttitta of the girls varsity finished 3rd, 4th and 8th in their Division for a 6th place girls varsity team finish. The boys varsity team placed 9th in their division.

