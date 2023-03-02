Heritage dancers win at competitions

The Heritage High School Dance Team won first place at both the USA Northern California Dance Regionals in Fair Oaks on Feb. 4, and at the USA Northern California State Dance Classic in Cupertino a week later.
The team competed against nine other Bay Area high schools in the Varsity Pom division at both events.
Heritage High School is now qualified to advance to the USA Dance Nationals in Anaheim this month where they will compete against other dance teams from throughout the Western United States and beyond.
