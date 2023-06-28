Heritage duo catches big scholarship in national fishing championships on Delta

 Photo by Jenny Nguyen

Upcoming Heritage sophomores Noah Nguyen and Tyler Peterson nabbed a huge scholarship last weekend before starting just their second year of high school.

The duo took on some of the best young fishermen in the country in the 14th annual High School Fishing National Championship at La Crosse, Wisconsin. They were 11th overall out of 393 teams in the national tournament, finished as the best California team, reached the world semifinals, and earned a combined $160,000 scholarship ($80,000 each) to Simpson University in Redding to continue fishing after graduating from Heritage.

They are part of East County Student Anglers Club, a high school bass fishing club in Brentwood that services the local high schools in the area.

