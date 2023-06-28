Heritage duo catches big scholarship in national fishing championships on Delta

Upcoming Heritage sophomores Noah Nguyen and Tyler Peterson nabbed a huge scholarship last weekend before starting just their second year of high school.
The duo took on some of the best young fishermen in the country in the 14th annual High School Fishing National Championship at La Crosse, Wisconsin. They were 11th overall out of 393 teams in the national tournament, finished as the best California team, reached the world semifinals, and earned a combined $160,000 scholarship ($80,000 each) to Simpson University in Redding to continue fishing after graduating from Heritage.
They are part of East County Student Anglers Club, a high school bass fishing club in Brentwood that services the local high schools in the area.
Both Nguyen and Peterson qualified for the national tournament after winning the Major League Fishing High School Fishing Open in The Delta back in late April. They were led by Greg Sailee, the boat captain and a member of the Delta Bass Club.
“We caught a lot of fish that day (on The Delta),” Nguyen said.
At Nationals, the duo brought in six bass for a combined 18 pounds, 11 ounces in two of the three days, but fell just shy of reaching the final day as the duo of Blake and Caleb Edwards of Georgia’s North Paulding High School clinched the last spot on the final day at 18 pounds, 18 ounces, beating the young Heritage pair by seven ounces.
Nguyen and Peterson were in second place after Day 1, bringing in a three-bass limit at 11 pounds, two ounces.
“The Mississippi River is similar to the Delta,” Sailee said. “So we had some advantages here. We knew how fish were going to set up in the current, but the Mississippi River doesn’t have fluctuating tides like we do.”
The team of three had a two-hour delay to launch on Day 1 as they were boat number 387 at the start of the tournament. So while the first boat left at 5:30 a.m, they didn’t launch until 7:30 a.m.
“We thought we were going to be at a disadvantage because you have so many boats in front of you who are going to be at your spot when you get there,” Sailee said. “We were fortunate no one was at our main primary area for that day.”
They added another seven pounds, nine ounces on Day 2. However, while heading out towards the main river channel in hopes to increase their three-bass weight and earn a spot in the top 10, their boat hit an underground rock and destroyed the propeller on the boat. Nobody was injured when the boat hit the rock.
“We probably lost really two and a half, three hours of good quality fish,” Sailee said.
“We’re disappointed about not making the top 10,” Nguyen said. “But it was a valuable lesson that you never know where the rocks are and how shallow it is on the Mississippi River.”
Minnesota’s Cambridge-Isanti duo Zachary Piescher and Cole Semler won the national championship with a final day weigh-in of 10 pounds, 12 ounces.
