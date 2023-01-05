Heritage finishes non-league schedule 10-3

The Heritage High School varsity girls basketball team has had a promising start to their season at 10-3. This record comes after three consecutive wins at the West Coast Jamboree on Dec. 29-30 and a win against Del Oro High School on Jan. 2.
The team opened the West Coast Jamboree on Dec. 29 with a win over Theodore Roosevelt High School, 54-40. Then they beat Pleasant Valley High School in the semifinals, 46-44. The team would then go onto win the Emerald Division of the West Coast Jamboree on Dec. 30, beating St. Ignatius College Preparatory for the title, 40-28. Amanda Muse was named tourney MVP, and Kendall McClure and Caitlynn Smith were awarded all-tournament honors.
Following their success at the Jamboree, the team then beat Del Oro, 64-43. The team has one more non-league game against Kimball High School on Jan. 7 before league play begins against Freedom High School on Jan. 11.
