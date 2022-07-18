Heritage High School logo

With the start of practices nearing and the regular season not far behind that, Heritage High School’s football team is building a lot of positive momentum.

That momentum has come via successful 7-on-7 summer camps. The first one of those was at Laney College. In that tournament, the Patriots went 3-1 over the four games. That success came despite the team not really knowing what to expect after a spring season that had some significant bumps.

"We went to Laney after a spring ball that featured coach [Kevin] Hartwig being gone with COVID and I was rushed to the hospital with a kidney stone,” Heritage coach Dave Fogelstrom said. “We had no idea what to expect with two new quarterbacks, but we added a few more workout sessions before heading to Laney, and we won our bracket while we were there.”

