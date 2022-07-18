With the start of practices nearing and the regular season not far behind that, Heritage High School’s football team is building a lot of positive momentum.
That momentum has come via successful 7-on-7 summer camps. The first one of those was at Laney College. In that tournament, the Patriots went 3-1 over the four games. That success came despite the team not really knowing what to expect after a spring season that had some significant bumps.
"We went to Laney after a spring ball that featured coach [Kevin] Hartwig being gone with COVID and I was rushed to the hospital with a kidney stone,” Heritage coach Dave Fogelstrom said. “We had no idea what to expect with two new quarterbacks, but we added a few more workout sessions before heading to Laney, and we won our bracket while we were there.”
“We lost to Clayton Valley in the semi-finals by a touchdown and an extra point,” he added. “That gave our guys confidence and momentum headed into summer."
Heritage kept that momentum going three weeks later when they went to De La Salle’s tournament. There, the Patriots improved upon their finish at Laney, going 4-0.
The quarterback situation at Heritage is unsettled. Austin Peters and Dede Basa are battling for the starting role. Whichever quarterback does earn the starting job will have a talented group of receivers, which includes Jeremiah Ruffin, Devon Rivers, Koen Wolfe, Taylor Sunga Brendan McNamara, to throw to.
Heritage experience has also helped them defensively during the summer tournaments. The Patriots have all of their linebackers and cornerbacks back from last year. That list includes defensive backs like Rivers, Ruffin and Cole Sunga, as well as linebackers Brock Lombardi, Ryon Simonds and Koen Wolfe.
“We have been getting 2-3 interceptions a game,” Fogelstrom said. “And coach [Sam] Arnold and coach [Ron] Rivers have those guys playing fast and aggressive.”
The summer camps have also given Heritage a chance to see some younger, less experienced players. This includes Dominic Mills, who is now healthy after being hurt for the last two seasons. He has multiple interceptions already this summer. It also includes Brooks Davis, who’s new to football but plays other sports. His speed has been an asset, as he’s made multiple big plays. Additionally, Davis’ speed has opened up the offense more for Ruffin and Rivers.
“You cannot just focus on Jeremiah now, and that has allowed Ruffin to have a great summer with many spectacular catches in every tournament,” Fogelstrom said. “Jeremiah is one of the most exciting players in the league, and we have also focused on getting Devon Rivers the ball out of the backfield or slot position and he is always finding ways to score and get open.”
Other targets who have impressed Fogelstrom with their development are Wolfe and Justin Underwood.
The Heritage team that went 5-5 in 2021 was young. And while every team in the state had to cope with the short offseason between the spring and fall seasons in 2021, young teams like the Patriots felt a bigger impact. In Heritage’s first game of the season against Dublin, 19 different starters had no varsity experience.
Another area where the Patriots were lacking was in the weight room. So, at a meeting in January, the players and coaches talked about how important getting into the weight room is. The results have shown.
In May, both Charlie Holland and Lombardi both joined the 1,000 Pound Club, which counts the lifts in the benchpress, squat and clean-jerk. Fogelstrom estimated that 3-4 of their teammates could soon join. Simonds, meanwhile, had a clean jerk of 275 pounds, tying a school record.
"It has taken a few years to establish our weight program and expectations, but kids understand it now and have bought into what we are doing because they know it works,” Fogelstrom said. “Our staff is committed to these guys and all of us are excited about this season.”
“We have been waiting for it for months now,” the coach added. “Our team motto is 'All In' and with 50-plus varsity guys showing up to workouts, we feel like we are headed in the right direction and have their full commitment."
