With the spring sports season up in the air, pending the outcome of an April 3 ruling by the California Interscholastic Federation — the state’s high school sports governing body — it’s never too early to look toward football season.
Heritage High School released its football schedule this week, which features home contests against Granada, James Logan, Berkeley, Deer Valley and Pittsburg.
Away match-ups are slated to include a scrimmage against Las Lomas and games against Dublin, Gregori-Modesto, Freedom, Antioch and Liberty.
Heritage will be led by a new head coach, Dave Fogelstrom.
“I love the energy I am seeing from these guys right now. We had 107 guys come to our first meeting, and right now we have 155 kids on the potential roster. The morning weight room sessions have been packed,” Fogelstrom said prior to the COVID-19 crisis. “It’s amazing to see guys show up in the dark to start training before school. It’s encouraging, and the kids are pushing each other to work hard.”
Heritage’s complete schedule, competing teams:
Aug. 21, Las Lomas (scrimmage)
Aug. 28, Dublin
Sept. 4, Granada
Sept. 11, Gregori-Modesto
Sept. 18, James Logan
Sept. 25, Berkeley
Oct. 2, Deer Valley
Oct. 16, Pittsburg
Oct. 23, Freedom
Oct. 29, Antioch
Nov. 6, Liberty
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.