Heritage football team drops homecoming contest

Brentwood’s Heritage High School football team kept the home crowd excited for the duration of its homecoming game against California High last week, but they came out on the wrong end of a 12-3 contest to wrap up non-league play.
Heritage quarterback Trevor Moorman (nine of 19 for 63 yards and 35 more on the ground) and backup running back Alec Brannen (14 carries for 83 yards) stepped up after starting back Hanai Muhammad left with an ankle injury in the first quarter, but the duo was upstaged by Grizzlies running backs Giovanni Phillips (11 rushes for 59 yards) and Daniel Desoto (eight carries for 27 yards), who took care of the scoring for undefeated California.
“The boys played so tough against a very good team,” said Heritage head coach Don Sanders. “(California High) are 4-0 now. 12-3 is pretty good.”
Heritage (1-4) kept the game close from the opening kick, but were ultimately undone by failed special teams execution on a Grizzlies fake field goal attempt that went for a touchdown; a missed fourth-down attempt to open the second half and a pair of untimely interceptions.
California opened the game on a nine-play, 84-yard drive that culminated in a 1-yard Desoto score, to give Cal a 6-0 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Heritage drew within 6-3 on Tanner Hartwig’s 26-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, but Cal answered on the next drive, turning its own 26-yard field goal attempt into a 9-yard end around for Phillips to secure a 12-3 lead, late in the first half.
“A couple of plays here or there, and it’s completely different,” Sanders said. “We’ll keep working, keep learning and fixing our mistakes.”
The loss of Muhammad — arguably Heritage’s top offensive weapon — removed a key contributor for Heritage. But the Patriots also didn’t help themselves at times.
The squad turned the ball over on downs on the opening second-half drive at Cal’s 31 yard line, and later in the quarter, saw a promising drive fall apart after Grizzlies safety Brian Carvajal picked off Hartwig on a trick-play attempt in California territory.
Moormon was also picked off by cornerback Dominick Tuyor around midfield, midway through the fourth quarter, ending what appeared to be another promising drive.
Despite the few mistakes, Patriots players seemed optimistic about their future.
Heritage picked up its first win of the season a week earlier with a 21-14 win over Amador Valley, after lopsided losses to San Ramon Valley, Foothill and James Logan high schools.
“I am proud of the way my team is coming along,” said Moorman. “It’s still early in the season, and you can see us improving.”
Brannen did a fine job replacing Muhammad, but indicated he would have liked to score for his team while substituting for the injured Muhammad.
“Coach told me it’s next man up,” Brannen said, referring to him taking Muhammad’s spot after the injury. “I tried my best. I wasn’t able to score a touchdown, but I did what I could.”
Heritage will look to start off league play on a good note when it hosts winless Antioch (0-5) on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
Cal High travels to Granada (1-3) at the same time.
