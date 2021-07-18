The Heritage High School football team released an updated regular season schedule this week.
The Pariots, who finished 4-2 overall and 3-2 in league play last season, will open the 2021 campaign on the road against Dublin on Aug. 27.
Heritage travels to Granada the following week (Sept. 3), before playing on a neutral field against Clovis East on Sept. 11.
The Patiots' first home game is scheduled for Sept. 17 against James Logan. The Patriots will travel to De Anza (El Sobrante) on Sept. 24 in their final non-league matchup.
The Patriots will travel to Pittsburg on Oct. 8 to open the Bay Valley Athletic League play, before hosting Freedom and Antioch on Oct. 15 and 22, respectively.
Heritage wraps up its regular season with a road game against Deer Valley on Oct. 29 and a home game against Liberty on Nov. 5.
All of the matchups are slated for 7 p.m, with the exception of the Clovis East game, which will start at noon.
