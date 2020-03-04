Heritage defeated McClatchy 51-39 in the 2020 CIF State Girls' Basketball Championships - Division I tournament in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Patriots advance to face Clovis North in Round II in Fresno, Thursday, March 5. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage High School girls’ basketball head coach Rob Ocon was concerned his squad team was going to be rusty after an 11-day layoff heading into the opening round of the Division 1 state playoffs against Sacramento’s McClatchy this week.
But by the middle of the second quarter, the Patriots were running like a well-oiled machine en route to a 51-39 victory.
[Photos] CIF State Girls' Basketball Championships - Division I - Heritage High School
“I am very proud of them for shaking off some of that rust early,” Ocon said. “They executed the game plan pretty much to perfection today.”
The sixth-seed Patriots (22-6) will now clash with third-seed Clovis North on March 5.
Heritage’s victory came 11 days after the squad fell 54-31 to Cardinal Newman in the opening round of the elite North Coast Section Open Division playoffs on Feb. 20.
In the days following the loss, the Patriots were pushed extra hard in practice to keep up their stamina and prepare for the state playoffs, Ocon said.
That work showed against 11th-seed McClatchy.
The Patriots (22-6) used a 13-0 second-quarter run to open up a 13-point halftime lead that hovered around double digits for the remainder of the contest.
Freshman post player Amanda Muse led all scorers with 18 points, and junior guard Ella Roberts scored 15 off the bench, including three 3-pointers, to lead Heritage to victory. Senior post player and League MVP Abby Muse added 10 in the win.
“Our team basketball really carried us tonight,” said Abby. “A lot of people, especially Ella Roberts, really picked up the slack tonight. Everyone pitched in — everyone did something positive.”
The Heritage defense dared McClatchy (26-5) to beat them on the perimeter, but the Lions were not up to the task, held to their lowest scoring output of the season, which included only four second-quarter points and 11 in the first half.
McClatchy guard Nicole Gee led the Lions with 10 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter when the Patriots were in control of the contest.
“We knew if we could hold them to right around 40, we had a good chance,” Ocon said.
Heritage largely took control of the game in the second quarter after leading by only 2 at the end of the first.
Roberts, who scored 8 of the team’s 15 second-period points, knocked down two 3-pointers in the second frame that pushed the Patriots lead to 7, then 13 a little over two minutes later. The Patriots led by 13 at halftime and after three quarters.
McClatchy drew to within 11 with under four minutes to play, but the Patriots never wavered.
Senior guard Paige Ziemann, Roberts and Muse knocked down five of six unanswered free-throws to push the lead to 16 with under three minutes to play.
