The Heritage girls’ basketball team entered its game against Freedom last week without three of its starters.
But in the end, it hardly mattered.
The Patriots (12-4, 3-0 in league play) jumped out to a 22-5 second-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 77-39 victory.
Heritage’s Amanda Muse poured in 14 points and tallied three blocks; Abby Muse added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, and guards Julie Ramirez and Isabella Fabricante scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Heritage was playing without the services of injured starting guards Paige Ziemann, Milan Tuttle and Lacey Santos, but the bench came up huge.
Reserves Ja'lani Battle, Madison Moe, Alaina Ahrens, Roosa Repka and Ella Roberts combined for 22 points off the bench to keep the Falcons (13-5, 2-1 in league play) at bay.
“The bench did their job today,” said Heritage head coach Rob Ocon. “It’s good for other kids to come out and get some experience because they are the future of the program.”
Freshman Amanda Muse scored 10 of the team’s 18 first-quarter points, helping the squad build a 18-5 first-quarter advantage that they wouldn’t relinquish. The Patriots had achieved a 22-point advantage by halftime and had increased their lead by the end of the third.
“We came out fighting, just punched them in the mouth, didn’t stop and just rolled with it,” said Abby Muse.
Taneayl Green and Busola Ayiloge combined for 31 points for the Falcons in the loss, but the Patriots proved too mighty.
Heritage followed up the Freedom win with a 55-48 win over Lynwood High (Southern California) at the St. Mary's MLK Showcase; a 54-48 loss to Bishop O'Dowd at the Bishop O'Dowd MLK Classic; and a 72-49 win over Antioch.
Abby Muse scored 19 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and tallied four blocks in the Lynwood win; Ramirez added 11 points and five assists; Amanda Muse raked up 11 points and seven rebounds; and Fabricante added nine points.
Amanda Muse led the Patriots with 17 points and five blocks in the Bishop O'Dowd loss.
The Patriots return to the court to host Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. Heritage will host the Rep Your School Showcase the following day, which features a Bear Creek (Stockton) vs. Heritage matchup at 7 p.m.
Freedom, which dispatched Liberty 56-35 on Tuesday, returns to the court at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 to host Deer Valley, before playing Sacramento in the Rep Your School Showcase at 2 p.m. at Heritage High School the following day.
