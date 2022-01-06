In the final days of 2021, Heritage’s girls basketball team played host to the West Coast Jamboree - Emerald Tournament. And while the Patriots did ultimately fall just short of winning their home tournament, they reached the final game for a fourth consecutive year, finishing second.
Heritage got things going on Tuesday, Dec. 28 with a 50-44 win over Buchanan High School from Clovis. The following day, the Patriots beat Sacramento’s Christian Brothers High School 49-38. Then, on Thursday, Dec. 30, Heritage struggled with their shooting against Del Oro High School from Loomis in the final, losing 49-40 to enable Del Oro win the tournament.
“I thought we had a really good chance to beat Del Oro,” coach Jeff Jonas said. “I thought we could beat them if we were a little better from the outside. We weren’t very good from the outside in the last game. We weren’t very good in the second game but we got out and ran really well. But Del Oro is really good. They get back on defense so you don’t get a lot of easy (shots).”
Jonas was pleased with the performance of junior post player, Amanda Muse, calling her one of the best two players in the tournament and the best low post player. He also lauded the play of senior guard Gabby Martini. While Jonas said that he’s seen better shooting games from Martini, he called the tournament the best three-game stretch he’d ever seen from her because of her defense and shooting.
Jonas was also encouraged by the tournament that sophomore point guard Kendall McClure had, particularly in the final when she had to deal with something that she and her teammates hadn’t seen much of this season.
“They switched to a 2-3 zone defense at the end of the third quarter and she had to figure out how to run the offense against that,” Jonas said. “We haven’t faced a lot of zones this year. The first two possessions were a little shaky. Then she figured it out, got the offense going and we pulled into the game. That was a big step for her.”
The loss to Del Oro was only the Patriots second loss of the tournament, as they ended 2021 with a 10-2 record. Jonas cited the growing leadership roles of players like Muse, Martini and senior Alyssa Ramirez as a big reason why the season has gone well.
He also praised the improvements of McClure as well as senior Zeni Purge, who’s moved into the backcourt and is averaging 11 points and 6.7 rebounds a game. The Patriots have additionally been buoyed by the strong play of sophomore wing player, Ashley McNabb, coming off of the bench.
“You see kids in open gym and you can tell, she’s a good athlete but when they have to play for real, it sometimes looks a little shaky,” Jonas said. “But over the last two weeks, she’s come off the bench, gotten good minutes defensively and has spurts on offense. Defensively, she’s getting into our press and is taller and longer than other kids who start. It’s a nice luxury to have off of the bench. I’ve seen some real improvement out of her.”
Following the West Coast Jamboree, the Patriots went into a period where they had more than a week off. They’ll next be in action against Vanden High School from Fairfield with an 8 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 7 as part of Pittsburg’s New Year’s Shootout.
After that, Heritage will go into its league season. The Patriots will open their Bay Valley Athletic League schedule on Tuesday, Jan 11 with a 7 p.m. road game against Pittsburg. Heritage will have its first home BVAL game on Thursday, Jan. 13 against Freedom at 5:30 p.m.
“Hopefully we’ve learned some lessons and we’re ready,” Jonas said.
