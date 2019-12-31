The Heritage girls' basketball team defeated Kamehameha Kapalama High School from Honolulu to claim the West Coast Jamboree Gold Division championship in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Heritage girls basketball team pushed its winning streak to three and picked up its second consecutive West Coast Jamboree Gold bracket title in a 61-48 win over Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii) on Dec. 30.
The Patriots (6-2) never trailed in the contest, closing the game on a 16-7 run over the final 4:19 after the Honolulu-based squad cut the deficit to four.
Heritage center Abby Muse led the Patriots with 16 points, and guards Paige Ziemann and Isabella Fabricante each added 13.
“It was the most complete performance of the season,” said Heritage head coach Rob Ocon. ‘We hadn’t been playing very well up until this tournament.”
[Photos] Heritage High School girls basketball- West Coast Jamboree Gold Division championship
The Patriots, who defeated Canby (Oregon) and Oakland Tech to advance to the tournament championship, executed at the free throw line late to stave off the pesky Warriors. With under four minutes remaining, Heritage guard Milan Tuttle and forward Ja’lani Battle sank four unanswered free throws to push Heritage’s lead back to eight after Kamehameha Kapalama pulled within 45-41 midway through the quarter.
Ziemann and Muse also connected at the free throw line late to preserve the victory, pushing the lead to 10 with under a minute remaining, as time ticked down on the visiting Warriors, who battled the whole game and never trailed by more than seven at the end of each of the first three quarters.
“I think our heart and our hustle (carried us through),” said Muse.
Kamehameha Kapalama guards Malie Marfil (16 points) and Camille Feary (12 points) led the Warriors.
The squad (8-4) had an otherwise impressive showing during the three-game tournament, knocking off Valencia and Antelope on back-to-back days to enter the title tilt against Heritage.
The Warriors may have met Heritage at just the moment the Patriots are finding their groove after an intentional late start to game action this year, Ocon said.
The Patriots, coming off their fourth consecutive North Coast Section title game appearance, feature five new varsity players this year.
“Usually, we start early in November, but I pushed our first game out until mid-December,” Ocon said. “We kind of started slow and just gradually started to get better, and I think today it showed the type of team we could be,” Ocon said.
The Patriots’ maturation process is slated to continue against Central (Fresno) at the Pittsburg New Year’s Shootout on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.
